Missourians of all political stripes should be able to agree on one thing.
The Federal Reimbursement Allowance is a very good reason to call the Missouri Legislature into special session. Remember 2019, in the days of yore before the pandemic, when Gov. Mike Parson called a special session on the narrow issue of tax breaks for vehicle trade-ins? Maybe those were simpler times.
This year, lawmakers return to Jefferson City to debate renewal of the FRA. It’s an issue that many Missourians never contemplated before 2021, but it threatens to obliterate the state budget if someone refuses to blink in what amounts to a game of chicken involving pro-life language and the Medicaid provider tax.
The FRA is a tax on medical providers — ambulances, nursing homes, pharmacies and hospitals — that the federal government matches at a higher rate to pay for Medicaid services to the poor and disabled in Missouri. It needs to be renewed by Sept. 30 to prevent the loss of up to $5.7 billion in federal funding and force state budget “withholdings” — basically, temporary budget cuts — on everything from foster care programs, literacy initiatives and hospital reimbursement statewide.
Closer to home, failure to act on FRA jeopardizes $6.1 million for Northwest Missouri State University, $3.9 million for Missouri Western State University and $1.1 million for St. Joseph School District equipment purchases.
It’s all on the list of proposed restrictions. No one likes when this happens, but at least it’s easier to accept when tax revenue collapses due to external factors like an economic recession.
This would be a self-imposed injury from a Legislature that enjoys a supermajority of members from the same political party. The FRA tax normally gets reauthorized with little fanfare, but this year it’s caught in the middle of abortion politics and a desire among some lawmakers to block taxpayer funding of abortion facilities and drugs when they’re used to induce abortion.
There’s a place for a debate on these things, but a budget catastrophe over the nuances of “abortion facilities” vs. “abortion facilities and their affiliates” seems absurd.
Even the House, not exactly a bastion of pro-Planned Parenthood sentiment, has signaled a preference for a clean FRA bill. Right now, the fate of FRA rests in the Senate, where Appropriations Committee Chairman Dan Hegeman proposed three separate bills, including a clean version and others with various language and restriction involving abortion. Two made it through committee.
He finds himself in the eye of the storm over an issue that is about more than abortion or even Medicaid funding right now. All Missourians, regardless of views on abortion, should hope he is successful in helping to get FRA extended.
