Donald Trump is the most unfiltered president in U.S. history. We have Twitter and an impulsive personality to thank for that.

Even the president’s most loyal supporters must admit that Trump’s own Twitter feed is a distraction on a good day, an embarrassment on a bad one. The list of regrettable tweets include personal attacks on rivals and retweets of videos that contain racist language.

Last Thursday, Trump posted something that was beyond cringe-worthy. The sitting president suggested postponing the November election, citing concerns that mail-in voting will lead to inaccurate and fraudulent results.

Some would suggest that this is merely stream-of-consciousness riffing, or an attempt to distract from a dismal GDP report. It was more than that. It was destabilizing, and not because it’s going to happen. Congress has the authority to set the date for presidential elections, and Trump’s suggestion was dismissed by both parties. Even the Federalist Society, one of the leading conservative and libertarian voices, said it was “appalled.”

As with any kind of dubious theory, it contains a kernel of truth. On the whole, people are better off voting in person. In Missouri, if you put your ballot into the scanning device, it will tell you right away if you filled it in correctly.

Voting by mail lacks that kind of immediate feedback. In New York, some congressional primaries are not yet called because of difficulty verifying mail-in votes, often because they lack of a signature or a proper postmark.

But that’s not the same thing as fraud. In fact, it’s the opposite: a painfully slow verification process in need of further refinement.

Cases of actual fraud were rare among the 23% of ballots that were cast by mail in 2016, when Trump won the White House. This year, five states — Hawaii, Utah, Oregon, Washington and Colorado — will run all-mail elections. Another 30 states offer no excuse absentee/mail-in voting.

In Missouri, the GOP-controlled legislature approved expanded mail-in voting this year, not because of a desire to tilt the scales but because county clerks and voters, often elderly voters, were asking for it. Something about a pandemic.

Will you be able to trust the results in Missouri? Take a look at Colorado, where eight fraudulent votes were attempted by mail from 2005 to 2018. That’s .000088% of general election ballots.

The problem isn’t mail-in voting, but that Trump’s musings breed lack of confidence in elections, a sort of slow drip that holds the potential of throwing the results of the November election into doubt. The strongest, most successful democracy in history cannot let this happen, otherwise it can no longer call itself the world’s strongest and most successful democracy.