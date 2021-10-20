If a government employee knocks and asks to have a quick look inside your house, you would open the door, right?
Yeah, right.
It doesn’t matter if you “don’t have anything to hide,” which is often a justification for government busybodies. Your business is your business, and your right to privacy is guaranteed by the Fourth Amendment. Without probable cause and a warrant, you don’t have to let anyone have a look, whether it’s a nosy bureaucrat or a pushy neighbor.
The same principle should apply to your financial house.
The Biden Administration would like to get a peek at your bank account with a proposal to “improve third-party information reporting” tucked inside the Build Back Better legislation. This is as creepy as it sounds, a requirement that banks and other financial institutions report annual account transactions of $600 or more to the IRS, an amount that would cover many individuals and businesses.
The administration justifies this by saying it would only monitor total inflow and outflow, not individual transactions. This should make Americans feel so much better, like only having a stranger walk through your home once a year.
You know, just a little looksie.
The audacity of the ask is breathtaking but not surprising. All of the Build Back Better initiatives would cost $3.5 trillion (or so), and the Democrats are eager to find revenue to pay for them. The IRS estimates that unpaid taxes amount to as much as $1 trillion a year, so this seems like an easy mark to pay for universal pre-kindergarten, Medicare expansion, family leave and clean energy incentives.
There’s some logic to this, but treating so many Americans like elites exposed in the Pandora Papers is a form of collective punishment, an overreach that deserves strong pushback. It came this week when 90 Republicans, including Rep. Sam Graves of Tarkio, filed legislation to block the reporting requirements for banks and other financial institutions.
They suspect that this proposal is less about catching wealthy tax cheats and more about collecting massive troves of financial information. What the government wants to do with it is anyone’s guess, but this kind of bulk data would be at risk of a cyberattack or third-party breach.
The Democrat response is to raise the reporting cap from $600 to $10,000, which is as out of touch as your grandpa thinking that $1 is still a good tip. An exemption for wage earners like teachers and firefighters seems to be the definition of the government picking winners and losers.
In theory, a $10,000 transaction would cover small business expenses, college tuition and new vehicle purchases. It’s not exactly offshore bank account territory.
It’s still a bad idea.
