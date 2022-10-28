With so many heated issues in this year’s midterm election, it’s easy to overlook the less controversial ballot initiatives in Missouri.
Voters should take note because these more down-ballot issues address the investment of state funds, the resources available to the Kansas City Police Department and the placement of the National Guard within the state’s leadership structure.
Because of the guard unit at Rosecrans Memorial Airport, Amendment 5 has drawn some interest in St. Joseph. If approved by Missouri voters, Amendment 5 would create the Department of the National Guard as a new state agency. An adjutant general would serve in the governor’s cabinet.
Currently, the National Guard is part of the Department of Public Safety.
The change is not a major one but it still deserves support from Missouri voters because it would streamline the communication process regarding deployments in various types of emergencies and disasters. In the past, the guard hasn’t just responded to public safety matters but also assisted during flooding or helped distribute food or medical services during the pandemic.
Amendment 5 has no impact on taxes.
Other ballot measures include:
Amendment 1 would allow the state treasurer to utilize more options in the investment of state funds. It gives the legislature authority to pass laws allowing the treasurer to invest in “reasonable and prudent financial instruments and securities.” This should give voters pause, given some of the legislature’s decisions on past fiscal matters, but those concerns are outweighed by a provision in Amendment 1 that allows investments in municipal securities. This move is long overdue because munis are a reliable and safe investment vehicle for state funds.
Amendment 4 would allow the legislature to increase minimum funding for the Kansas City Police Department. Without a state-appointed commission of local citizens, Kansas City’s council would have defunded its police force. But in the end, St. Joseph voters are outsiders looking in, so we take no position.
If approved, a constitutional convention question would allow the governor to call delegates to propose revising or amending the Missouri Constitution. Thank you, but no. It’s hard to imagine this not making things worse.
