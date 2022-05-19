If you ever watch “Derry Girls,” you get a good picture of the city in Northern Ireland where this comedy series is set.
Derry, sometimes called Londonderry, has a tragic history of sectarian violence. But it’s also a place of immense beauty, with a historic walled city that’s completely intact. The people have a charming way of saying “wee” instead of “small” or “little.”
Derry also has a strong connection to Atchison, Kansas. Amelia Earhart, a native of Atchison, made an emergency landing in a field outside Derry 90 years ago on May 21, 1932. She took off from Newfoundland and hoped to land in Paris, but technical problems forced a diversion.
She still made history, becoming the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean. The people of Derry haven’t forgotten. The city has an Earhart Park, and a new STEM and history museum will include interactive exhibits on Earhart’s voyage.
Today, two residents of Atchison — Karen Seaberg, founder and president of the Amelia Earhart Museum, and Jacque Pregont, Amelia Earhart Festival coordinator — are in Derry to mark the anniversary of the solo flight.
“When Amelia landed here, no one had ever seen a woman driving a car, let alone flying an airplane or wearing trousers,” said Nicole McElhinney, co-founder of the Amelia Earhart Legacy Association in Derry. “Her fearless spirit was revolutionary, particularly for women.”
The events in Derry should serve to turn the focus back to Earhart’s many accomplishments in life and not just her mysterious disappearance over the South Pacific in 1937. (People in Derry will note that her navigator on that last flight, Fred Noonan, was Irish-American). While everyone loves a mystery, they shouldn’t forget that Earhart was the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic, the first person to fly solo from Hawaii to the U.S. mainland and first woman to make a solo, nonstop flight across the United States. This Atchison native shouldn’t just be thought of in terms of tragedy or conspiracy theories.
In life, Earhart displayed the pluck and sense of adventure that four teenage girls (and one boy) demonstrated to help make “Derry Girls” such a popular show. Maybe that’s why Earhart is still so beloved in that community.
Here’s an excerpt from a podcast, “Talking Derry Girls,” that is usually devoted to the city and the show but was all about Amelia Earhart on a recent episode. It’s episode 30 at this link of you care to listen: https://bit.ly/3yLmywG
”Derry has taken ownership of Amelia Earhart. She flew around the world but she crash landed in a field outside Derry. That’s why we love her.”
”Could we classify her as a Derry Girl?”
”Oh, yeah. Have you seen photos of her? She’s absolutely fabulous.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.