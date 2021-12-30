Last year at this time, we flipped the calendar amid the hope that a vaccine would relegate the coronavirus to the history books. Inflation was something that your parents lived through in the 1970s, like disco.
But here we are, getting ready for 2022, and the omicron variant is fueling concerns about another COVID-19 surge and consumer prices are rising at their highest levels in nearly four decades. It goes to show that looking back is always easier than looking forward.
But an opportunity to anticipate what’s to come is surely more valuable than a chance to revisit all that’s happened. With that in mind, here’s an outlook on what 2022 could bring:
— Changing of the guard. St. Joseph will get a new mayor and city council, as well as two new members on the St. Joseph Board of Education. Two current school board members are not seeking re-election. Maybe they’re ready to move on, but perhaps they understand it will be a difficult year for incumbents.
— A bridge’s future. It almost seems like the discussion of Interstate 229’s future is taking as long as the construction of the double-decker structure. The Missouri Department of Transportation, which seems to lean toward replacing the bridge with more of an at-grade roadway, could be ready to announce something in 2022. Whatever your opinion, you’ve got to be hoping for some finality.
— The future of schools. Expect plenty of meetings in 2022 on a new community engagement process called “Vision Forward.” It’s hard to see how this doesn’t end with some sort of proposed tax measure to support public schools, although the longer this goes on the more it collides with a need to renew a five-year operating levy that was approved in 2019.
— Progressive bonanza. The rush will be on to get as many progressive measures on a 2022 statewide ballot as possible, including a likely push to legalize marijuana for recreational use. Missouri Republicans want to make it harder to amend the state Constitution, although any attempt to do so will require a statewide vote. Isn’t that ironic?
— Inflation isn’t going away any time soon, and it won’t only affect consumers. The city of St. Joseph could experience sticker shock in moving forward with parks improvements that voters approved earlier in 2021 when inflation wasn’t as bad. We wouldn’t be surprised to see someone try a sales tax measure, possibly to fund public safety, but St. Joseph is now on the high end compared to other parts of the state. Voters, beaten down by inflation, could be skeptical.
Time will tell. Remember that President Joe Biden, in 2020, promised to “shut down the virus” upon taking office. The Federal Reserve, last year at this time, saw inflation running at 1.8% in 2021.
Who really knows?
