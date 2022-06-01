The Friday before a three-day holiday weekend isn’t always the best time to schedule a groundbreaking ceremony.
People have other things in mind: cookouts, getaways or maybe just sleeping in for a few days. But just before Memorial Day, a large and enthusiastic crowd turned out for the unveiling of the new River Bluff Trails Park in St. Joseph.
The response seemed to validate the time and money spent on this major upgrade to the trails system in St. Joseph. From the trailhead on Huntoon Road, the park offers miles of trails for biking, hiking and enjoyment of nature.
Here is what one commenter said on Facebook: “We are fortunate enough to have this AMAZING PARK minutes from our house.”
Of course, this is St. Joseph, so this kind of development still has its share of naysayers. Critics of trail investment often point to other potential uses of the money: roads, bridges, sidewalks and even the upkeep of a lake that isn’t within the city limits.
These are false choices. Often the funding for trails is either approved by voters in capital improvements tax elections or specified in allocations from the federal government. In the case of River Bluff Trails Park, the $3.7 million outlay came from the portion of the transient guest tax that’s specifically targeted toward riverfront development.
A walk along a portion of these trails, with a striking view of the Missouri River, shows that it was money well-spent.
Sure, it’s possible the economic benefits of a top-of-the-line trail system are exaggerated. You can envision some of the cyclists or hikers heading home or out of town after getting the experience, spending little money in our restaurants or museums.
Guess what? You also can say the same thing about Chiefs camp every July and August, but it’s still seen as a feather in St. Joseph’s cap and something the city would fight hard to retain, both for economic reasons and as a point of pride. In their own way, trails offer much the same advantage in adding to the city’s overall appeal as a place where you don’t just work and sleep. You enjoy life.
The turnout at last weekend’s kickoff event shows that trails have plenty of appeal, both for hardcore cyclists and also for families and those who just want to get out and escape from the city for a few hours. There are plenty of people who are “into” cycling who will flock to this new amenity.
Perhaps, a century ago, some might have objected to the development of a Parkway system, but today it’s a crown jewel.
People may one day view the trail system in that same light. We’re glad the city didn’t waver on its commitment.
