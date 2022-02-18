After the release of the Durham report, Hillary Clinton took to Twitter to criticize former President Donald Trump and Fox News for ginning up what she referred to as a fake scandal.
The implication was clear. If you touch this one, you’re engaging in a flimflam story. Most major news outlets didn’t touch it, at least over the previous weekend when it was first revealed that a tech executive “exploited” access to White House data in a search for damning information about Trump and possible collusion with Russia. Stories started to trickle in last week, though many were devoted to explaining why it wasn’t newsworthy.
Sure, those who eagerly awaited this report, hoping for the next Watergate, may have felt deflated. Thus far, the only charge involves an attorney who brought the information about Trump to the FBI and another U.S. intelligence agency, presumably the CIA. The attorney, Michael Sussmann, is accused of lying about his ties to the Clinton campaign.
The Durham report did not contain a smoking gun, particularly one that showed Clinton herself pulling the strings. Instead, there were vague references to the “Clinton campaign.” Much of the most recent filing was devoted to potential conflicts of interest among Sussmann’s defense team.
The whole thing does, however, have news value. This is not the bizarre raving of a pillow salesman but rather a report from a special counsel appointed to investigate the FBI’s probing of Russian interference during the 2016 election, much like the Mueller investigation that once consumed the news cycle. Republicans will claim that the Durham report shows that Trump was spied on, although that might be a matter of semantics.
At the very least, Durham’s latest filing reveals opposition research to be a sleazy business and the FBI to be embarrassingly gullible. It sheds light on what happened — a cybersecurity contractor bored into White House servers — but it doesn’t really say why it happened or who directed it. Durham’s office said it found nothing to support the allegation that the Trump White House used rare, Russian-made wireless phones.
It is, at the very least, intriguing to learn more about how the whole Trump-Russia mess got started. It deserves some ink or air time along with Ukraine, White House visitor logs or a doping figure skater.
Whether the Durham report is Watergate 2.0 or flimflam, people can judge for themselves.
