It’s almost here. After months of campaigning, the general election is only 24 hours away. The outcome will determine control of Congress and a range of more local issues, from marijuana legalization to funding for local police.
Indulge us with a recap of our local endorsements, but more than anything, get out there and vote on Tuesday:
U.S. Senate: The key to winning a political campaign is talking about those issues that reverberate with voters. Eric Schmitt, the Republican candidate, has made this race about inflation, border security, job creation and energy independence. Polling shows these are issues of great relevance to voters.
Trudy Busch Valentine, his Democratic opponent, spun her wheels with a quixotic obsession with foreign-owned farmland, a second-tier issue that’s best left to a state agriculture committee.
Our endorsement: Schmitt.
U.S. House, District 6: Democrat Henry Martin has an impressive personal resume with service to this country, but incumbent Sam Graves, a Republican, understands the rural nature of this sprawling district and the preference for small government and a pro-business regulatory climate.
Our endorsement: Graves.
Missouri Senate, District 34:
Of all the Democratic candidates at a recent campaign forum in St. Joseph, Sarah Shorter had the best answers in terms of being articulate and interesting. It’s just that her politics are out of sync with the district.
Republican incumbent Tony Luetkemeyer is a proven leader who has championed small government and safe communities, all while being attentive to the needs of his Buchanan County constituents. The campaign ad with his own dog was a nice touch.
Our endorsement: Luetkemeyer.
Missouri Senate, District 12: During this campaign, it was easy to appreciate Rusty Black’s experience and grasp of the issues. Black, a Republican who served in the House, faces political newcomer Michael J. Baumli, a Democrat.
Our endorsement: Black.
Buchanan CountyPresiding Commissioner: A mild-mannered retired dentist and a guy with a mohawk walk into a bar. That could be the start of a joke, but it’s the reality of the race between Republican Scott Nelson and Democrat Andrew Gibson.
Both appear eminently likable, but Nelson seems like the candidate more likely to hit the ground running.
Our endorsement: Nelson.
Amendment 3
Speaking of jokes, how about the one with Pro Choice Missouri, the Missouri Baptists, the NAACP and the Missouri Farm Bureau? They’re all lined up against Amendment 3, the measure to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri. How often are those groups on board with the same thing?
It says a lot about this ballot issue that confers monopoly status on its financial backers and limits the ability of law enforcement and prosecutors in matters involving marijuana.
Our endorsement: No on 3.
St. Joseph police tax
It’s telling that opponents of the half-cent law enforcement sales tax say they’re not against police. They’re against the city administration.
Tell that to the criminals breaking down your door. This is a reasonable ask that makes St. Joseph safer.
