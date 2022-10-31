It doesn’t matter what you think of Nancy Pelosi, let alone her husband.
It doesn’t matter if she’s second in line for the presidency or just one of 435 voices in the House of Representatives.
It doesn’t matter that liberal people also have committed acts of violence against public officials. (See the attack on Steve Scalise in 2017). It doesn’t matter that, in the recent past, authorities uncovered threats against Brett Kavanaugh, the conservative jurist, and Gretchen Whitmer, the Democratic governor of Michigan.
What matters is every incident of this type tears a little more at the fabric of a country that’s supposed to be the beacon for free people everywhere. Someone attacks the speaker’s husband with a hammer? It sounds like something that happens in a banana republic.
The problem is that right now, in the eyes of too many people, the United States no longer has Democrats and Republicans. It has communists and fascists. It has people trying to destroy America. Which people? The other people. It used to be that negative political ads were just white noise, something that the general public took with a grain of salt during even-numbered years, but now people seem ready to believe the worst.
It’s fine to disagree. That’s politics. But when you allow the opponents to become truly evil, when they morph into pedophiles, deep statists or semi-fascists, then it becomes easier to grab the zip ties.
The alleged attacker in the Pelosi case, David DePape, seems to be the type of inconsequential guy who in another day and age would be handing out pamphlets and shouting on the street corner. But if you google Gavrilo Princip, you’ll see that history is full of inconsequential people who sometimes manage to light a fuse. And in this day and age, social media allows them to talk to one another and work themselves into a lather.
After just one weekend, the Pelosi attack already is playing out in typical fashion, with conspiracy theories, finger-pointing, silence and what-about-ism. What we should be concerned about is restoring a sense of decorum. People seem ready to move on to the next thing, but what if the next thing is even worse?
Just one week before the election, it seems like the nation is more on edge than ever. You don’t have to agree with Nancy Pelosi or the guy with the MAGA hat. You don’t even have to like them. You just have to not be willing to destroy them.
Good people of all ideologies should repudiate political violence in all forms and emphatically declare that it has no place whatsoever in a civil and democratic society. Make that your New Year’s resolution, two months early.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.