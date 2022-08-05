A fresh, unspoiled notebook signifies the excitement and potential that comes with the start of the school year. Pages and pages will be filled with new ideas, new challenges and maybe even a clever doodle or two.
But for too many families, the hunt for school supplies can be a stressful reminder of haves and have-nots in our society.
American families will spend an average of $864 on back-to-school items for children in kindergarten through high school, according to a survey from the National Retail Federation. That’s an increase of $168, or 24%, in just two years.
At the same time, families are dealing with an increase in the cost of everything from gasoline and utilities to food, let alone notebooks, pencils and higher-priced back-to-school clothing and electronics. Because of soaring inflation, one-third of consumers said they are cutting back in other spending areas to cover the cost of items for the upcoming school year, according to the NRF survey.
It shouldn’t be so. Of course, the biggest way to tackle this problem is to get overall prices under control, but that’s a long-term issue that will require action from policymakers who influence the levers of fiscal and monetary policy. Short of that, schools shouldn’t ask families to respond to a wish list. Absolute essentials are fine in 2022.
At the same time, there are several initiatives, agencies and charities that do an admirable job of making sure children don’t show up empty-handed on the first day of class. They should be supported and recognized.
Beginning Friday and running through Saturday, the United Way of Greater St. Joseph once again offers the Stuff the Bus drive at the North and South Belt Walmart locations. The United Way uses Stuff the Bus to collect items that people buy during the back-to-school sales tax holiday weekend — including binders, backpacks, markers, crayons, scissors and construction paper. Those items are then distributed through partner agencies.
Other charities step up at this time of year, including Grace House, which has helped more than 1,000 children with backpacks, school supplies, shoes and socks. Every year, AFL-CIO Community Services distributes shoes to school-age children through the Soles for Christ program.
Many of these initiatives have operated effectively for so long that they’ve faded into the background and possibly been taken for granted.
In today’s economic environment, with products in short supply, prices on the rise and the nation hurtling toward recession, these programs are needed more than ever to help students fill those notebooks with good memories.
