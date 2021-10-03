The city of St. Joseph and Missouri Western State University must have done a good job running four previous NCAA Division II women’s basketball tournaments in this city — the last time in 2011 — because Civic Arena is starting to show its age.
In a previous interview, St. Joseph’s parks director said, diplomatically: “There are some things that we could do to soften that up just a little bit to make it a little more of an inviting environment.”
Translation: Entering this facility is like entering a bunker.
It wasn’t always so. The Civic Arena opened 41 years ago today, on Oct. 4, 1980, with a preseason NBA basketball game. Other events in the building’s first six months included Black Sabbath, Brenda Lee and Cheap Trick concerts (separate events), pro wrestling, the ice follies, the Royal Lipizzan Stallions and the Harlem Globetrotters.
Those days seem as dated as Walkman cassette players or episodes of “CHiPs.”
But the St. Joseph Civic Arena is getting some much-needed attention, and public funding, ahead of another major NCAA basketball tournament just 18 months from now in March of 2023. The facility is slated to receive $1 million from the new parks tax for a new scoreboard, basketball goals, digital scorer’s tables and seating.
In addition, the arena is in line to receive $500,000 for new lighting, $400,000 for a roof and $220,000 for floor pits. That’s just from the city tax. The City Council also authorized $1 million in American Rescue Act funding for improvements.
All this attention came after the city faced a choice as the Civic Arena reached the age of mid-life crisis. Either sink considerable funds into big renovations or build a brand-new events center to anchor Downtown.
The appeal of something new always looms large, but our city went all-in with the old when it devoted local and federal tax dollars to the Civic Arena.
It was the right decision, the best use of limited resources and a realistic assessment of where Downtown stands right now. The casino has shown no public interest in moving and the Downtown hotel looks like something out of “Escape from New York,” if you want to make another early 1980s reference.
And yet the Civic Arena, like any 40-something, at times feels the sting of wandering affections. People will see event centers in Sioux City, Iowa, or Independence, Missouri, and feel the allure of something more modern. They’ll say, “Why can’t we have that?”
We can’t have it because that’s not what voters were promised in the parks tax election. In addition, other applicants had to take no for an answer when the city granted additional funding from the federal rescue act.
Happy Birthday, Civic Arena. We’re in it for the long haul now.
