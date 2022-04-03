In 1976, a headline in the St. Joseph News-Press optimistically proclaimed, “High success rate on pedestrian malls cited.”
Today, you can take a drive through Downtown to see how that one turned out. It would have been even worse 25 years ago after the central business district hit rock bottom following the failed pedestrian mall experiment.
Since then, Downtown has slowly staged a comeback. Successes in recent years include new apartments (including market-rate ones), the removal and replacement of an unsightly parking garage, Mosaic Life Care’s return, new places to shop and dine and the development of Felix Street Square as an excellent destination for summertime entertainment. Hillyard’s massive investment in the former Wire Rope property promises to serve as an important anchor in the area.
Downtown still faces its share of problems, including homelessness, an aging Civic Arena and an abandoned hotel that closed in 2019 and became an eyesore. For the city, a new plan for hotel revitalization has to come as a relief.
Unlike those who welcomed the pedestrian mall, relief should be tempered with reality. The city has tried to incentivize hotel development in the past. It worked — for about 15 years.
Before plunging in, city officials should endeavor to make it different this time. The local government can’t do much to oversee the day-to-day operations of the hotel, but it can do everything possible to make sure Downtown becomes a more vibrant destination overall for locals and visitors. That means keeping the momentum going on residential living options, addressing blight along Edmond Street and continuing to make improvements to the Civic Arena.
One project that needs to be included in this mix is the $16 million Children’s Discovery Center proposed for Downtown. Both the city and the county are considering the allocation of $4 million in American Rescue Plan funding to get the Mosaic Life Care Foundation’s concept off the ground. They shouldn’t waver.
The discovery center isn’t the key to the hotel’s future or Downtown’s destiny, but it is one of the more unique and innovative proposals made for this area in recent years.
Amid this painstaking rebirth, one thing that everyone should agree on is that St. Joseph is better off with a thriving Downtown. It’s what sets this city apart from cookie-cutter suburbs in the Kansas City area.
Part of that dynamic should include a viable hotel, something that is more likely to succeed in the long-term if the city does what it can do to revitalize Downtown. It doesn’t make much sense to sink valuable tax incentives into a private hotel development without moving forward on a project like the discovery center.
