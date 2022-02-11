St. Joseph has always been a city that likes a good conspiracy theory. Social media, with its ability to amplify the voiceless, only accentuates this tendency.
Mosaic Life Care’s leadership, and its board of trustees, should pay close attention to what the public had to say on social media after news of its chief executive officer’s abrupt departure last week. These comments may not have been relevant or correct. They may not have even been in the ballpark. But they were omnipresent, a stream of consciousness from a public that’s all too willing to believe the worst.
Opinions move sort of like water. They will fill the void, regardless of whatever puny obstacle is put in their place. Mosaic left a big void of information after the departure of Dr. Mark Laney, as well as Michael Pulido, the chief operating officer.
The public had three days to digest the information before Mosaic’s 12-member board released a statement Monday afternoon that praised its caregivers and emphasized the health system’s strong financial position.
Those facts are not in dispute. A recent financial disclosure shows that Mosaic’s cash on hand increased from 378 days in the 2019 fiscal year to 451 days in 2021.
Regarding the leadership upheaval, the board statement reiterated its plans to name an interim CEO and find a permanent replacement. “We are excited for the next chapter,” the board said in the statement.
The statement did clear up the mystery of who exactly serves on this board. Its members were listed as Serena Naylor, Adam Stein, Matt Baker, Dan Heckman, Gary Frazer, Emily Larson, Matt Lukens, Angelia Martin, Tom Richmond, LaVell Rucker, Stet Schanze and Melody Smith.
It’s possible that those on the Mosaic board equate consensus with effectiveness, but that is not necessarily how the world works. We have to wonder if the board was also on the same page when Mosaic, under Laney’s leadership, embarked on a costly and ultimately ill-fated expansion into the Kansas City market. You can push back and you can disagree. An organization will be stronger for it.
Dan Danford, a local investment adviser, wrote a timely op-ed in late December about how community boards can fall short of their oversight role when their members focus more on helping the administration instead of holding it accountable. He should know. Danford served on Missouri Western State University’s board and his wife was on the St. Joseph Board of Education.
Both entities gave off an appearance of happy unanimity before serious troubles came to light, Western with its budget and the St. Joseph School District with multiple issues unveiled in the state audit. We’re not saying Mosaic is headed there, but we are saying that people can’t be blamed for thinking the worst.
