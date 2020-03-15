Second Harvest Community Food Bank marked a milestone with news that it supplied 1.5 million more meals in the 2019 fiscal year, compared to the previous 12-month period.

Those figures provide cause for celebration and also reason for despair. We note the mixed message because the increase shows that Second Harvest continues to deliver on its mission to serve communities in 19 area counties, thanks to the work of its staff as well as the contributions of donors and volunteers. It also shows that hunger remains a lingering problem.

The numbers also provide some vindication for Second Harvest’s decision to close its on-site pantry and focus on distribution efforts through its mobile pantry and network of partner agencies and nonprofits. This less passive approach requires an expanded reach, meaning Second Harvest gets to communities to provide nutrition in the schools, churches and community centers that need it the most. The numbers suggest that this new strategy works.

In 2019, Second Harvest’s Fresh Mobile Pantry delivered 307,364 meals to communities like St. Joseph, Polo, Braymer, Rushville and Leavenworth. In all, Second Harvest delivered 8 million pounds of product, including nearly 2 million through its mobile pantry distribution efforts.

Other successful programs include Campus Cupboards and Backpack Buddies that seek to keep area children from going hungry during vacations, school breaks or even extended weekends. Campus Cupboards nearly doubled its number of locations last year. A program called Senior Boxes provides food to elderly residents in Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture finds that food insecurity, defined as the lack of resources to provide enough to eat on a consistent basis, impacts nearly 1 in 8 Americans. According to USDA, the problem is more acute in households with children and hits both inner cities and rural areas.

What’s more troubling, according to a researcher from the Feeding America study, is that hunger statistics in the United States have failed to return to a pre-recession baseline prior to 2008, despite years of economic expansion.

Policymakers can debate the causes and fixes for this: minimum wage, economic growth policies, work rules, lack of work rules and more. It’s a valuable debate, but it doesn’t put food on the table right away.

That more practical solution comes from agencies like Second Harvest that put in the hard yards addressing the needs of neighbors who are silently suffering from hunger or just worried about bare cupboards.

The statistics speak to that success.