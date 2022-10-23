The old-timers among us sometimes act like young people today are stupid.
This kind of thinking is condescending ... and wrong. Kids are very smart. If you’re in doubt, ask one of them to sync up your electronic devices or find the flashlight on your phone.
More than anything, kids are good at seeing through the you-know-what of adults. They might find more than a little of it during the annual Red Ribbon Week, which began Sunday.
Red Ribbon Week, originally launched nationwide following the death of a Drug Enforcement Administration agent, gives school-age children a powerful message about the dangers and the negative consequences of drug use.
Drug and alcohol use is a common factor in job loss, broken families and criminal activity, so it’s a message that youth need to hear. You don’t have to look hard to find it.
Unfortunately, it’s not the only message out there.
One thing adults aren’t very good at is putting themselves in the shoes of children and trying to see the world from their perspective. Some students, while traveling to school this week to hear an important message on the dangers of drug use, will go past numerous signs that urge Missourians to vote yes on Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana for adults aged 21 and older.
What are we telling kids? Drugs are bad, until you turn 21? Only hard drugs are bad? Don’t worry about it, everyone’s record will be expunged? It seems to be a confusing and mixed message, one that glosses over consequences and responsibility.
Maybe the time for moralizing about marijuana is over. To supporters of Amendment 3, marijuana use is harmless and the time has come for legalization. They might have public opinion on their side, but there is a pretty good body of evidence that it’s harmful to adolescents as their brains and decision-making ability continue to develop.
It’s naïve, when looking at the experience in other states, to believe that teenagers won’t get their hands on marijuana more easily if Amendment 3 passes. It’s equally naïve to believe that some younger kids won’t take the Red Ribbon Week message with a grain of salt when they compare it to what they see on TV, movies and even campaign signs on the way to school.
That would be a shame. The message of Red Ribbon Week is still important, and we hope children hear it loud and clear and that parents reinforce it at home. There are far too many stories about a person’s life spiraling out of control because of drugs and alcohol.
But it seems like the adults in the room will have a harder time than ever in getting that story out in 2022.
