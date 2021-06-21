Everyone in St. Joseph should know the story of the pesticide company known as HPI Products.
In 2007, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ordered HPI to stop illegally storing hazardous waste after inspectors discovered 55-gallon drums and containers that were corroded, damaged and leaking in a warehouse located south of Downtown St. Joseph. That led to a guilty plea in 2009 for violations of the Clean Water Act. In 2010, the corporation was ordered to pay a criminal fine.
In 2018, a federal judge found HPI to be in civil contempt after failing to meet cleanup obligations.
The city of St. Joseph sued the company for failing to file compliance reports and issued a notice of violation for unauthorized discharge of wastewater. The city revoked the company’s sewer permit earlier this year and even had to foot the bill, to the tune of $390,000, to demolish a derelict building that HPI, or its affiliates, owned.
Sometimes, there’s a gray area between economic need and environmental responsibility in cases of this sort. In the long-running HPI saga, no such nebulous middle ground can be found. There’s only frustration for all parties involved: federal officials trying to enforce clean water mandates, city officials eager to remove obstacles to the revitalization of the Brownfields area and a well-meaning environmental group, Ecumenical Eco-Justice, that seeks to bring fresh attention to a flagrant flouting of multiple court rulings.
Now comes word that HPI, for all of its trouble, may have received a six-figure reward from taxpayers. NBC News reports that the company was approved for a $441,580 loan through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program. The loan approval is verified on the U.S. Treasury Department’s listing of PPP recipients last summer.
This money is part of a massive relief program designed to keep small businesses afloat during the pandemic. But PPP loans weren’t supposed to be approved for those companies that were banned from taking contracts with or assistance from the federal government, a process known as debarment. HPI was one such company, because it violated the Clean Water Act, according to NBC News.
Last September, the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus found that more than 600 loans totaling more than $96 million went to companies that were excluded from doing business with the federal government.
This shows a shocking lack of oversight from the Treasury Department and the Small Business Administration. Those who wish to see HPI shut down now find themselves making a modest, almost pathetic plea: at least don’t reward this company for its actions.
