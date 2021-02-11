The Kansas City Chiefs lost the Super Bowl in disappointing fashion last weekend. In sports, things like this happen.

It wasn’t the most difficult thing for Chiefs fans to digest. No, the image of Tom Brady holding the Lombardi Trophy pales in comparison to the sight of a 5-year-old girl fighting for her life after a car accident just days before the Super Bowl.

Ariel Young, 5, remains in critical condition after a truck crashed into a vehicle stopped on an interstate ramp near Arrowhead Stadium. She was one of two children to suffer injuries in the multi-vehicle crash.

The driver of the truck, Chiefs linebacker coach Britt Reid, was placed on administrative leave and is no longer with the team after his contract expired, as of Wednesday night.

Reid, 35, is the son of head coach Andy Reid, which adds another layer to this tragedy. Any outside observer, sports fan or not, would have to feel sympathy for what the Reid family is experiencing right now, along with the families of those whose children suffered injuries because of the choices that the linebackers coach made before getting into the vehicle.

Some would like to offer thoughts and prayers, then see this story simply fade away amid carefully lawyered team statements during professional football’s long offseason. They’ll have you believe it’s not a reflection of the Chiefs, or a team matter, but a deeply personal tragedy.

This seems to be underplaying the seriousness of an accident that involved a team employee near the club’s own practice facility. Shouldn’t this be viewed in the same light as other high-profile incidents involving players who cause physical harm to others?

Don’t rush to judgement on possible criminal liability because that’s a matter for investigators based on toxicology reports. But don’t give the team, the league or the Reids a pass on what could be considered a grievous violation of the NFL’s personal conduct policies.

The response to this accident, especially if the investigation would show the driver to be impaired, will reflect on the ability of the NFL and individual teams to police themselves and hold themselves to a higher standard.

This accident did more than put a damper on the end of the season. It puts things into perspective: about sports, about life and about how the team and the NFL handle a situation like this.