The St. Joseph Police Department doesn’t just have a money problem. It also has a people problem.
The money is the easier part of the equation to visualize. If St. Joseph officers were making $42,000 as a starting salary, and those in surrounding departments were earning more, then it’s clear that something needed to change.
That’s what happened when the St. Joseph City Council put a sales tax issue on the November ballot. Voters, even if they weren’t so thrilled about another tax hike, grasped the simple arithmetic and passed the half-cent increase.
The problem associated with personnel is harder to quantify because it’s measured more by the lack of officers than the presence of them. If pay is lagging, then it becomes harder to attract new officers and keep the current ones.
With the new tax, the most immediate impact will come from convincing more officers to remain on the force. In any city, a fair number of police tend to leave after qualifying for a full pension, but the concern in recent years was that many were becoming more willing to bolt earlier than that.
The tax could fix that issue relatively quickly, but the issue of recruits presents more of a long-term challenge. St. Joseph needs a pipeline of young people who are eager for a career in law enforcement.
That’s why it was good news earlier this month to see that 25 recruits graduated from the M{span}issouri Western State University Regional Law Enforcement Academy. That’s up slightly from the 16 who graduated in the summer.
Not all of these new graduates will work for the SJPD. A news release from Missouri Western indicated some will take positions with the SJPD, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and at Kansas City International Airport. All of these departments are trying to find enough recruits, something that’s even harder in today’s environment where public perception of law enforcement has taken a beating.
Wherever these recruits go, the graduation ceremony earlier this month serves as a reminder that law enforcement agencies are limited in the pool of new applicants. They can’t just pluck people off the streets.
The Law Enforcement Academy at Missouri Western has been an asset to communities for several years, but its importance continues to grow as staffing needs become more acute for agencies in its area.
The academy is therefore a key pillar of safe communities, one that can be easily overlooked. For the city’s police tax to have the desired impact, the academy has to be successful.
