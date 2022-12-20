This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


police sirens placeholder

The St. Joseph Police Department doesn’t just have a money problem. It also has a people problem.

The money is the easier part of the equation to visualize. If St. Joseph officers were making $42,000 as a starting salary, and those in surrounding departments were earning more, then it’s clear that something needed to change.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.