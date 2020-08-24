Here’s one positive message to take out of the abrupt announcement that Central High School will remain closed for nearly another month after public schools finally reopen Aug. 31.

A random day off of school sounds like a good idea in January or February, during a snowstorm. After five months of distance learning, summer vacation and boredom, some of these students really, really want to get back. For Central students, that wait will continue possibly to Sept. 28, due to the discovery of water damage and unexpectedly high levels of mold in the school’s freshman annex.

What else would you expect in 2020? It was anticipated that some sort of school closures would result in the wake of COVID-19, but many were caught off guard that they didn’t even make it to Sept. 1.

In our view, high school students are old enough and smart enough to have thoughts of their own, so we reached out to a few at Central after the delay was announced. They were thoughtful and non-judgmental. They certainly weren’t gleeful. Most said they were “disappointed,” “devastated” and “not surprised... the annex sometimes smells bad.”

To a person, all expressed an eager desire to get back to the actual classroom and routines, as do many parents who are sending their children back for in-person school. The SJSD’s new Virtual Academy, which is based out of the former Noyes School and is supposed to be an improvement from the remote learning model used in the spring, has attracted about 1 in 4 students in the district, according to preliminary data.

That’s an impressive level of interest, but it still means that roughly 75% are choosing to return, subtracting for those who transfer from the district or decide to homeschool. Maybe the returning students want to go back or maybe their parents tell them they have no choice in the matter, but they fact is they plan to be walking through the doors one day.

Unfortunately for students and families at St. Joseph’s largest high school, that return will come later than expected. A mold remediation expert called the situation at Central an unfortunate series of events, but district officials should share as much as possible with the public about how it got from a musty smell in mid-June to a situation that forced closure a few months later. What’s really disconcerting is that Central didn’t even score last in those facility reviews the district did a year or so ago.

Let’s hope that the district and its contractors are able to get these students back into the classroom safely and as soon as possible.

After all they’ve been through, these students at least deserve that.