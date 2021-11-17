Not so long ago, this kind of economic news would have been cause for celebration.
The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis released a report this week that showed personal income in Buchanan County grew 5.7% from 2019 to 2020, on top of 4.9% growth the previous year.
To put it in perspective, income rose only 1.5% in Buchanan County in 2018.
In the larger St. Joseph metropolitan area, the income gain was equally impressive. It rose 5.8% in 2020 and 6.9% the previous year.
Not too shabby. But this news could be treated like one of those wonder drug commercials on TV when the narrator describes the benefits in great detail and spends the final seconds fast-talking all of the side effects.
In this instance, the side effects would be inflation that eats into income gains and government support that gives an illusory picture of prosperity. Regarding inflation, a separate government report provides the first glimpse of how rising prices hurt everyday consumers.
The Labor Department said average hourly earnings rose 0.9% nationwide in October. That’s the good news. The bad news is that real hourly earnings, which account for inflation, actually decreased 0.5% at the same time.
It’s not just prices that are rising now. It’s consumer expectations of inflation, which create a self-fulfilling prophecy. Consumers, seeing higher prices at the pump and the grocery store, demand higher wages to keep up. They’re able to do so for a time — history demonstrates how the first blush of inflation can be somewhat pleasant if it’s accompanied by wage growth — but if left unchecked, rising prices will overwhelm paychecks.
That’s because the gas station and the grocer can raise prices every day if needed. A worker is likely to get only one pay raise a year if he or she is lucky.
Then there’s the question of how much incomes would have grown without government support. The BEA found that personal income went up in 3,040 U.S. counties last year, for an average increase of 6.4%. But if you take away coronavirus stimulus money, income growth would have been limited to 2,006 counties and the national average would have been a more modest 0.6% gain.
In a low-inflation environment, that’s OK. With prices rising 6% on average, it’s a big problem.
All the talk has been of the transitory nature of inflation and the supply chain sorting itself out, but this is a cop-out for policymakers who refuse to take responsibility.
Here’s something they should consider: What if it’s not inflation that’s temporary but rather the kinds of income gains that Americans experienced the last couple of years, due to unsustainable levels of government support?
