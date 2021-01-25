The Affordable Care Act was signed into law on March 23, 2010. Efforts to repeal it began on March 24 of that year.

So why is Obamacare still the law of the land? One big reason is that it’s easy to reverse an executive order but much harder to undo an act of Congress.

Donald Trump tried. In 2017, he signed an executive order that directed federal agencies to begin dismantling the Affordable Care Act “to the maximum extent permitted by law.” That was a big qualifier. Congress failed to repeal and replace the ACA, although the demise of the individual mandate marked a significant weakening of the original law.

The Obama-era executive actions were a different matter. It was easy for Trump’s Homeland Security Department to take aim at Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, an executive action that protected millions of immigrants from deportation. That’s because Obama had acted unilaterally on DACA.

But executive action is a double-edged sword, especially in today’s partisan environment. President Biden entered office with a flurry of executive orders and memorandums on preserving DACA, rescinding a travel ban on Muslim countries, stopping the Keystone LX Pipeline and halting funding for a wall on the border with Mexico.

There is nothing inherently wrong with this. A president has broad authority to engage in unilateral executive action, with George W. Bush issuing 291 executive orders compared to 276 for Obama and 220 during Trump’s single term. George Washington issued eight executive orders, while Franklin Delano Roosevelt leads all presidents with 3,721

Some executive orders are mundane, like Trump’s move to streamline requests for broadband expansion in rural areas. Some prove embarrassing, like FDR’s order to detain Japanese-Americans and Trump’s Muslim travel ban. Others show courage, like President Harry S. Truman’s order that desegregated the U.S. armed forces.

The problem comes when executive action creates a yo-yo effect with wild swings in public policy from one administration to the next. Even though Truman found it necessary to act independent of Congress on integration, succeeding Republican administrations signaled tacit approval when they failed to overturn such action.

No such consensus exists on DACA or the Paris agreement to combat climate change, both of which were areas where Biden acted unilaterally in the first days of his presidency. Perhaps both will be viewed one day in the same vein as Truman’s Executive Order 9981.

Both, however, will prove temporary if a Republican once again takes the White House and Biden fails to engage Congress. Both issues should be considered major shifts in U.S. policy deserving of congressional scrutiny.