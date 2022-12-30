A quick scan of the News-Press NOW e-edition from Dec. 31, 2021, shows that murders and vehicle accidents occupied prominent spots in the list of top 10 local stories for the year.
Stories on inflation were still peppered with words like “uptick” and “transitory.” A report on faraway tensions in Ukraine was buried deep inside the newspaper.
It’s easy to look back at what happened, but it’s harder to look forward and anticipate what is to be in the year ahead. But a look back can provide a hint. Here are a few possibilities for 2023:
The situation in Ukraine represents a huge global risk, both with world energy supplies but also in terms of a wider war that sucks in the United States. The reality is Russia is too weak to take Ukraine and Ukraine is too weak to eject the Russians, so the pressure will build for some kind of negotiated settlement. Then the question becomes not who is winning the war but who is losing the peace.
In the U.S., the border chaos cannot be ignored. This nation badly needs politicians who can address the issue in a practical way that restores order to the southern border while acknowledging that immigrants add to rather than diminish American life.
The public doesn’t mind an occasional tax cut, but Medicaid reform and marijuana legalization show that the GOP majority in Jefferson City is out of sync with the public mood on certain issues. Lawmakers are going to have to learn to give a little, otherwise, the next issue to bypass the legislature and head to a statewide vote could involve abortion access. If the results of the Kansas election are any indication, the pro-choice side could win.
Every school board candidate in St. Joseph should be ready to answer two uncomfortable questions: Do you want to keep three high schools and do you want to get rid of a five-day school week?
A loud segment of the public will show its love for concrete monstrosities when a decision is made that seals the fate of the Interstate 229 double-decker bridge. It will make no difference. The bridge goes down eventually.
Few positions in a community wield as much influence as a local prosecutor, yet Michelle Davison flew under the radar in running unopposed in 2022. As she takes over in January, and with a new police chief announcement expected later in the year, city residents will be waiting for some sort of action to address concerns about crime and drug use in the community.
There are unknowns and wild cards out there. Hopefully, they are ones that bring prosperity and contentment on a personal and a community level. The new year should be a time of hope for all.
