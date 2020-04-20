Mayor Bill McMurray is on record as saying the city should continue talks with the police union to find a salary solution that’s acceptable to both sides.

Here’s to hoping one of those sides is the taxpaying citizens of St. Joseph. They are the ones who ultimately pay the price if the city accepts a “step matrix” structure that has the potential of putting police pay increases on autopilot.

Last week, the president of the Fraternal Order of Police approached the City Council during budget discussions about a plan that creates a “progressing scale” for police pay increases. The cost to the city? A cool $897,000 the first year of a 10-year plan, and that’s not counting sergeants on a separate seven-year schedule.

For the police union, you have to admire the chutzpah. Its rank-and-file membership rejected a more modest pay increase proposal from the city.

For the council, you have to admire the restraint. Ask yourself how your boss would respond to such a proposal in this current environment, with the economy in freefall and no consensus on when business restrictions will be lifted.

St. Joseph police have earned the respect and admiration of the council and the citizens of this city. But that respect doesn’t come with a blank check, especially after the council adopted a police pay increase two years ago, over the objections of the city manager. Is it any surprise that the city found itself with a deficit in its general fund?

One person you do have to admire in this is the city manager, who’s leaving for another job. Bruce Woody could take the easy way out and cave to the demands of an employee group that enjoys broad approval from the city’s residents. Let the next manager deal with the budget fallout.

But Woody no doubt knows a matrix plan without a corresponding revenue source puts pay increases on an unsustainable path, ultimately endangering other funds that provide essential city services.

St. Joseph is fortunate to not find itself in the same boat as California cities that were forced into bankruptcy amid the burden of public safety salaries and pension obligations. In Vallejo, police and firefighter salaries, pensions and overtime accounted for 74% the general budget. In Desert Hot Springs, $7 million of the city’s $10.6 million annual payroll went to the police force.

Good thing it doesn’t snow much near the Pacific Coast. The potholes would be murder.

St. Joseph doesn’t face that kind of crisis because of smart budget decisions over the years. In considering a pay proposal that could be a tough sell in booming economic times, the City Council and mayor will have to decide whether to choose the path of least resistance or the path of budgetary responsibility.