Watching a football game at Spratt Stadium or basketball inside Bearcat Arena is to experience the essence of college athletics.
No seven-figure shoe contracts, no coaches who are a state’s highest-paid public employees, no ESPN GameDay crew. Just amateur college athletes playing for the love of the game ... and an education. How long it remains that way remains to be seen.
Many celebrated last month when the U.S. Supreme Court, in NCAA v. Alston, sided with a former player in a case that was limited to the education-related benefits that universities provide to student-athletes. But many expect the ruling to be to college amateurism what an opponent’s three-pointer is to a team trailing by two late in the game. A dagger.
Certainly, the current model of universities and coaches making gobs of money off of amateur athletes, many of them minorities from poorer neighborhoods, seems unseemly. There’s a natural instinct to support an environment where players get paid or can cash in on their name. Missouri took some steps in this direction with the approval of a bill, which still awaits the governor’s signature, to allow athletes to profit from their image or likeness. Other states have passed similar measures.
But paying college athletes isn’t as simple as it seems. In fact, it might cause as many problems as it solves. The Alabama football program and Kansas basketball program would stand to do just fine in a future where institutions battle it out to offer incentives to the top players. At least it’s done above board.
But what about smaller universities, like Western or Northwest, or non-revenue sports, including women’s sports, that don’t bring in a cash bonanza? Universities of all sizes have finite resources, both in terms of state aid, contributions from donors and the pool of available college students, and now all of a sudden there’s a new financial expectation added to the ledger.
In a recent essay published in The Atlantic, Angel Pérez, the CEO of the National Association for College Admissions Counseling, notes that Power 5 universities with big TV contracts or institutions with lucrative endowments are best positioned in a future that involves financial incentives to athletes.
The rest will face the challenge of keeping up with the Joneses without diverting needed resources from academics or financial aid to students who really need it for a college education. The Supreme Court might have started the clock ticking on amateurism, but there’s still a lot of game to be played in figuring out the new world of college athletics.
