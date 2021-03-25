There’s much to like about Cereal Ingredients Inc., the company that chose St. Joseph for the site of a food-manufacturing facility.

Let’s start with the name. In an era when consultants make big money to come up with head-scratching company names, this business took a more straightforward approach.

It makes ingredients. For cereal. Therefore no naming consultant is necessary.

Cereal Ingredients Inc., headquartered in Leavenworth, Kansas, was established in 1990 and has grown to hold multiple worldwide patents for products that add flavor, texture and color to baked goods, cereals and food applications. It has 200 employees, with potential for more expansion.

Some of that expansion will come in St. Joseph. The company, which calls itself CII, will invest at least $24 million in an 80,000-square-foot facility that will create 48 new jobs in St Joseph. The average wage is $48,000 a year.

That’s the kind of jobs and investment that other cities are interested in attracting, especially when a company has a proven track record. Others in the mix for the CII project included Columbia, Missouri.

The state made incentives available through its Missouri Works program, which allows a business to access capital through withholdings or tax credits. The City Council approved a resolution that authorizes a 100% tax abatement on personal property taxes for five years plus a 75% abatement for the next five. In addition, the Buchanan County Commission approved a $250,000 forgivable loan, based on job-creation targets, from the voter-approved economic development sales tax.

Some will question these incentives, but ask yourself if St. Joseph is better off with these jobs in Columbia or Kansas and a plot of green space at the Eastown Business Park off of Riverside Road.

Gov. Mike Parson, perhaps interested in flipping the script and seeing a Kansas company invest across the state line in Missouri, took an interest. “We look forward to working together as Cereal Ingredients Inc. grows and succeeds,” he said in a statement.

There’s always a certain wistfulness when a big-name company like Amazon or Apple announces a major expansion and seems to limit its search to coastal areas or tech hubs like Austin, Texas. The reality is that these kinds of high-profile companies may never look seriously at a city like St. Joseph.

Here, job growth is going to come from existing companies or businesses like CII that capitalize on the city’s job clusters in food products or animal health. This is an investment that will pay off for St. Joseph and for the company that’s coming here.