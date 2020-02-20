A restaurant is more than a factory with food at the end of an assembly line.

It’s a place to gather with family, friends or co-workers, a shared space for conversation and togetherness. Yes, there are also substantial portions of food and drink.

The city of St. Joseph licensed 175 establishments to operate a cafe or restaurant, a broad classification that includes everything from fine dining to fast food to delis inside grocery stores. Maybe this ubiquity makes these eateries easy to overlook, so the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce has started something called Restaurant Week.

Beginning Friday, Feb. 21, the chamber will spotlight St. Joseph restaurants in what is typically a slow period after Valentine’s Day. The menus will include specials and highlighted food items until March 1. A majority of the 26 participating restaurants are locally owned businesses, giving this first-time effort a local flair and an emphasis on St. Joseph’s unique characteristics.

From an economic development standpoint, the chamber needs to take a hands-off stance in the recruitment of retailers and restaurants that could compete with existing businesses. But these establishments add to the quality of life — something that’s increasingly important for St. Joseph’s ability to attract jobs and workers — so Restaurant Week seems to strike the right chord in accentuating what we already have and demonstrating community support for those who do business here.

“It’s great for the consumers who want to try new foods at a good price and it’s really great for the restaurants to get some people out during a slow time of year,” one restaurant owner told News-Press NOW.

A restaurant, while not a major employer, is a viable part of our economy and a place for entrepreneurs to chase dreams. A popular restaurant becomes a focal point of any urban landscape, something that’s as defining as a city’s parks or historical attractions.

In St. Joseph, the response to any new restaurant shows how keenly this city’s residents appreciate a good place to eat. Down the road, these businesses probably need some help on more meat-and-potato issues like navigating health care, wage requirements and the city’s regulatory landscape. Technology doesn’t promise as much disruption as what the retail sector sees, but restaurants will have to deal with a growing demand for online ordering and delivery options.

But for now, the chamber isn’t asking much of local residents, just some support for St. Joseph restaurants while putting money into the economy and food in your bellies.

All in all, it sounds like a good plan.