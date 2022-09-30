This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Fountain (copy)

The Benedictine College campus is shown in this 2020 photo.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Recently, two regional universities hosted speakers who emphasized the importance of free speech. These speakers rightly warned of the dangers of limiting free speech, especially on university campuses.

The emphasis of both speakers included warnings that, especially on university campuses, there’s a tendency toward censoring conservative free speech. References to things like “cancel culture,” as well as challenges to academic freedom, where conservative faculty members in certain universities were concerned, were prevalent in these particular speeches.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.