Recently, two regional universities hosted speakers who emphasized the importance of free speech. These speakers rightly warned of the dangers of limiting free speech, especially on university campuses.
The emphasis of both speakers included warnings that, especially on university campuses, there’s a tendency toward censoring conservative free speech. References to things like “cancel culture,” as well as challenges to academic freedom, where conservative faculty members in certain universities were concerned, were prevalent in these particular speeches.
The founder of the Convocation on Critical Issues at Missouri Western State University added that “elitism” is an issue, especially “on the coasts,” and that smaller public universities, particularly in smaller conservative communities like St. Joseph, can be “bastions of free speech.”
These points have been largely well-received. It certainly is important that all points of view are to be given a hearing in places like universities, which are supposed to be avenues for the exchange of ideas.
However, at the same time these speeches were being given, the conservative governor of a southern state complained that his so-called “Stop WOKE” act, which would have restricted the teaching of certain issues and perspectives in universities, was struck down because it violated the First Amendment. The law did not attempt to counter ideologies by political or intellectual opponents. Rather, it sought to, in the words of the judge who ruled against it, “muzzle them.”
In other words, violating free speech is not restricted to one political viewpoint or group. Both sides face culpability in seeking to muzzle or restrict views with which they are uncomfortable. They don’t want to argue a point. They want to keep certain ideas from seeing the light of day.
If campuses are really going to be places where ideas can be exchanged and debated, and where people can grow through diverse interactions, then politicians on both sides of the political aisle should stop limiting their defense of free speech to their own political leanings.
The whole idea of free speech is to at times encounter ideas that challenge our comfort zones and perhaps move us toward either a deeper assurance of our own views (because we have had the chance to really encounter honest opposition) or to modify our views based on the facts or perspectives of another that connects with us. Either way, there will be no opportunity in universities or elsewhere to have this life-changing experience if we play games with the First Amendment.
