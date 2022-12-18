With so much talk about the renaissance of Downtown St. Joseph, you could be forgiven for believing that Felix Street Square might turn up in a Google search for Italian painters.
Is Downtown back? It depends on who you ask. St. Joseph has its share of true believers and chronic detractors, so it’s probably best to target those who are still undecided.
It also depends on your point of reference. Downtown isn’t the city’s main shopping center as it was in the 1950s. But it has come a long way from its nadir of the 1980s when businesses moved to the East Hills Shopping Center and a pedestrian mall concept proved about as effective as rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic.
Today, there’s an air of optimism about Downtown. The Children’s Discovery Center, the hotel redevelopment and improvements to the Civic Arena are major projects that will make Downtown more of a destination. The impact of this kind of investment will be significant, although most of it won’t be felt until after 2023.
There are also the smaller boutiques, coffee shops and restaurants that give this part of town a unique appeal. The thing about Downtown is that it has the potential to set St. Joseph apart, as opposed to malls that look like every other mall and shopping centers that look like every other shopping center.
In interviews with those who work in St. Joseph and live elsewhere, many have remarked that Downtown remains a diamond in the rough that would make the city more appealing if its potential is ever tapped. Liberty might be able to get Crumbl Cookies too, but a cookie-cutter suburb doesn’t have anything like the Trail Theater or warehouse row.
Downtown still faces its share of challenges, including homeless people, empty storefronts and difficulty attracting that elusive grocery store. There’s also a tendency for advocacy groups to work against each other, although that phenomenon is not unique to Downtown.
A big wildcard is the future of the Interstate 229 overpass, which is likely to be torn down in favor of some sort of at-grade parkway. There’s a strange emotional attachment to I-229, and it does have utility in carrying freight and commuters to the Stockyards industrial area. Remember, however, that the era of the double-decker coincided with Downtown’s slow demise, so it’s hard to see how a new design causes more harm.
In looking at Downtown, a good question to ask is not where it is now but where it will be in 10 years. If this part of town was a stock sold on Wall Street, would you buy or sell?
Our advice would be to buy and hold. Downtown has made strides, but there’s more in store for the future.
