Education might be to a city what fruits and vegetables are to a growing child. Is it possible to get too much of it?

St. Joseph business and community leaders fought a long, under-the-radar campaign to bring a community college to this city. They recognized that community colleges provide practical job skills that today’s employers need. Those skills can lead to good-paying jobs in fields as far-ranging as manufacturing and health care.

With the skyrocketing cost of a four-year college education, a community college also offers a value that can’t be overstated. A two-year associate’s degree opens a more affordable path to a four-year college degree for some.

So it was a big deal when Metropolitan Community College of Kansas City reached an agreement to offer adult courses Hillyard Technical Center, where the St. Joseph School District handles vocational classes for high school students.

Today, MCC’s course offerings in St. Joseph include practical nursing, radiologic technology, surgical technology, welding and machining. Its enrollment has grown to about 400 in two years.

Now comes word of pending legislation in Jefferson City that would assign school districts in Buchanan County to another institution, North Central Community College based in Trenton.

It remains unclear at this point what kind of impact this bill, if signed into law, would have on operations in St. Joseph. MCC Chancellor Dr. Kimberly Beatty, along with the Missouri Community College Association, testified against the measure and warned that it jeopardizes some of the college’s investment in St. Joseph. Some fear that St. Joseph students could someday need to drive to Savannah, where North Central is looking to expand.

Legislative research, in an analysis of the bill sponsored by Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, said the impact would be revenue neutral because St. Joseph is part of MCC’s service area but not its taxing district. That means we’re talking about a turf war.

Not all wars need to be fought. We are looking at two institutions that fill a critical need throughout this area, from Trenton to St. Joseph and points in between.

It took a lot of effort to get community college resources to St. Joseph. Rather than diminish this with a turf war, all sides are advised to work together to find what, if any next step is needed to continue meeting the educational needs in St. Joseph.