What happened on April 9 is a tragedy any way you slice it.
A car accident in the 2900 block of Pear Street claimed the lives of five people: a mother and three children between the ages of 3 and 1. The fifth victim, the father of two of those children, was discovered in a ditch 12 days after the accident.
A wrongful death lawsuit sheds new light on a series of events that were mired in mystery since that rainy evening. How is it that the public is just learning about the existence of not one but two other vehicles involved in this accident? It shouldn’t take a civil filing to get basic information, like the direction that those vehicles were headed and the identities of the drivers.
How could rescue workers possibly have missed the fifth body in the ditch, which was filled with 6 feet of water the night of the accident? At the time, police said they were confident they had discovered everyone inside the vehicle, but the lawsuit reveals that the tow truck operator thought he felt another body brush against him in the chin-deep water. A firefighter’s ensuing investigation, described in the lawsuit as “walking a cross pattern only one time,” should be seen as embarrassingly inadequate.
Those are failings that should prompt some soul-searching and policy reviews for those involved, but they change nothing about the night of April 9.
There was much about this accident that was random — from the weather to the proximity of vehicles to the initial reaction of the driver involved — and that certainly compounds the tragedy. The mind copes with an unbearable shock like this by asking, “what if ...?”
However, the real affront that makes the unbearable even more so comes whenever a motorist drives down this section of Pear Street, especially in rainy conditions. The ditches still swell with water, and there’s no guardrail or other significant obstacle on a section of state-maintained roadway that lacks curbs and gutters in many places.
Simply put, it could happen again.
The defendants in this lawsuit are entitled under the law to a vigorous defense, and we don’t fault them for a reluctance to talk about what happened and the condition of the roadway. Most likely, there is more to learn about how all of this unfolded and who is at fault.
But pending litigation shouldn’t become an excuse for failing to move on simple action to prevent a repeat. This section of Pear Street has drawn complaints from officials like City Councilman Kent O’Dell and neighboring residents for years.
It’s time to make tangible safety improvements on Pear Street, from drainage to guardrails. One roadside memorial is one too many.
