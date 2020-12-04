Anyone who’s ever raised money for any kind of organization — from a national nonprofit to a cookie stand in the gym — knows that it’s a tall hill to climb during good times.

In the middle of a global pandemic, with unemployment and consumer confidence moving in the wrong directions, these are less-than-ideal times to be asking for money. That’s not even taking into account the logistical challenges of being able to meet with people face to face for direct appeals to businesses and individuals.

In 2020, you’re staring at Mount Everest on the first day of a fundraising campaign.

This time of year, two longstanding nonprofit organizations — the United Way of Greater St. Joseph and the Salvation Army — are running visible fundraising campaigns. Both nonprofits face new challenges, like fewer people carrying cash to put in the Salvation Army’s kettles and social media’s ability to both democratize and atomize chartable giving at the same time.

Both organizations, and the countless others that do good work in St. Joseph, are able to persevere due to the generosity of individuals and businesses in this community.

There are two ways to look at the United Way announcing that it brought in right around $2 million in its annual campaign to support the organization’s 19 partner agencies and its own initiatives. One is the that United Way, which didn’t establish a goal for this fundraiser, finds itself about $600,000 short from last year’s total. In 2014, the United Way raised more than $3.1 million.

Certainly, that’s part of the ledger, but also bear in mind that the volunteers and employees were able to persevere and make considerable progress on scaling that fundraising mountain, despite trying times. Whether or not the glass is half full is up to how the organization sees it.

One bright spot for any charity is that there’s never a shortage of need, which can stretch resources but also translates into opportunities to prove yourself and build a strong connection to the public. Early this summer, an out-of-the-blue flash flood brought disaster to one neighborhood on St. Joseph’s South Side. There were plenty of complaints, but also considerable praise showered on the United Way, InterServ, the Red Cross and other agencies that stepped in to offer assistance and support.

Pandemics and economic downturns, thankfully, are not permanent events. Many local charities have proved their worth when the need arises, and that’s something you can’t put a price tag on.