Not so long ago, if a St. Joseph resident was asked about leading industries in the city, the reply was unambiguous.

Wire Rope Corporation of America was integral to this city’s economy and identity. And John Barclay Jr. was integral to Wire Rope Corporation of America.

Barclay, who died last week at the age of 90, led Wire Rope through a rise and a decline that echoed much of American manufacturing in the second half of the 20th century. His father, John Barclay Sr., relocated the company from Connecticut to St. Joseph shortly after World War II to be closer to steel suppliers.

The company’s move was significant because St. Joseph’s economy had not diversified much beyond meatpacking, its bread-and-butter for decades, and the city missed out on some of the wartime industry that set the stage for a postwar economic boom. It was Barclay Jr., after his father’s death, who led Wire Rope through a period of heady growth in the 1960s and 1970s.

Employment exceeded 1,000 for a time as the company delivered steel rope for construction, mining and heavy industry. Its gigantic spools, visible just north of Downtown, become a symbol of economic might. If you drove over a suspension bridge, you might have had Barclay’s company to thank when arriving safely on the other side.

Barclay was not a remote CEO or the kind of corporate leader, so common today, whose thoughts are distilled through a brigade of PR and marketing types. He was part of the community and active in several organizations. He also was a forceful advocate after Wire Rope’s fortunes, and those of American manufacturing in general, took a nosedive.

Wire Rope absorbed a beating from cheap foreign imports and experienced labor tension and downsizing. His grip on the company ended after Wire Rope, saddled with heavy debt, emerged from bankruptcy protection in the early 2000s. WireCo, as the company was known after bankruptcy, left St. Joseph for good in 2016.

In a 2012 guest column in this newspaper, Barclay lamented the decline in U.S. industry, particularly steel, and suggested that trade partners had taken advantage of our goodwill.

“The sad news is that here we are, and here we will remain until we can regain those middle-class, blue-collar manufacturing jobs. They were the strength of America,” he said.

It was a sentiment many others would share. Barclay was of his time, a titan of local industry who not only rode a wave of industrial prosperity, he stirred the waters himself.