St. Joseph takes a big step toward normalcy today with the elimination of all citywide social distancing and safety requirements, even as other parts of the country raise concerns about a “second wave” of the coronavirus.

Or is it an extension of the first? Either way, we believe the council made the right decision to put an end to these unprecedented restrictions on public gatherings and business activities, part of an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

What’s more, it’s not a reckless decision, despite the criticism of those who would prefer an extended period of shelter-in-place or occupancy limits at businesses and public places. Nor it is a decision that makes health and safety subservient to the almighty dollar. This false choice ignores that reality that employment and earnings — which can be directly linked to insurance and preventative care — can play a significant impact on a person’s long-term health.

Perhaps the biggest reason to rip off the Band-Aid was the sense that a clear road map was lacking for what it would take to allow the city’s frequently amended emergency order to expire. At some point, after nearly three months, it becomes not an emergency order at all but a new way of doing business in the city.

A sense of clarity was lacking, a silence that made it seem that those who favored an extension were well-meaning but acting out of caution or inertia, rather than clearly definable standards.

Maybe they had their reasons, but a better argument was articulated from Councilman Marty Novak, who said the city’s emergency restrictions were “killing businesses.” “My question is, what’s the proposal on how long we’re wanting this to perpetuate?” he asked.

The council’s action doesn’t necessarily mean that face masks, occupancy limits or other aspects of the coronavirus response should be eliminated overnight. Many businesses will continue to take steps they view as reasonable to protect the public and, more importantly, to make people feel safe. (They also may be trying to limit liability).

The public should be prepared for this and accept it as a reasonable trade-off for getting back to work, back to school and back to life.

The question here is whether the current infection data for St. Joseph, which showed 14 COVID-19 hospital inpatients early this week, merits a broader level of government compulsion. It will take some time before a segment of the public feels completely safe, and their voices are part of the debate on how to proceed.

Policymakers, however, need to listen to all voices. That includes people who are concerned about getting sick, but also those worried about their job security and those wondering if their children will pay a heavy price for another quarter of distance “learning.”