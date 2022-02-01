Sometimes social media or the internet give a distorted view of a particular problem. But with traffic fatalities, the numbers don’t lie.
The nation has experienced an increase in deadly crashes, despite more people being at home during the pandemic.
In 2020, traffic deaths soared to 38,680 nationwide, the highest number in 13 years. For the first time since 2006, traffic fatalities in Missouri surpassed 1,000 last year.
It made sense for Pete Buttigieg, the U.S. transportation secretary, to use National Passenger Safety Week as an opportunity to outline his proposals for reversing this alarming trend.
Much of what he had to say made sense. He wants to standardize licensing regulations and use automobile technology to curb drunk driving, which was a factor in more than 10,000 traffic fatalities in 2019. He wants street design to emphasize safety and vehicles to have more standard features like automatic emergency braking.
But one suggestion should give the public pause, especially in Missouri where red-light cameras met with so much public opposition and legal uncertainty.
Buttigieg wants to use technology to enforce speed limits. He suggests spending a portion of federal infrastructure money not on roads or bridges but on the expansion of “speed cameras” to catch motorists who are exceeding the limit. This falls under the creepy bureaucratic language of “self-enforcing streets,” but many people would prefer to call it an unwarranted expansion of government surveillance.
Just from a philosophical standpoint, this represents a proposed use of taxpayer funds that is at odds with what many of us expect when it comes to infrastructure investment.
Beyond that, there’s the question of whether speed cameras really free up police resources, which is one of the primary arguments. It sounds more like an automated money grab. In Britain, where motorists fork over the equivalent of $800,000 a day on speed-camera fines, the devices are universally despised.
Nor can it necessarily be seen as an equity issue. A study by the University of Illinois at Chicago found that speed cameras reduced fatal and serious crashes by 15%, which is good news, but the research also showed that camera violations were more likely in minority communities. In Missouri, there’s still the question of how authorities can assess a moving violation if they can’t prove who was driving the vehicle, which was the legal issue tripping up red-light cameras in this state.
Safety is and should be a top concern, but it’s a good idea to pump the brakes on the thought of using robots to give out speeding tickets.
