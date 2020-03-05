Shortly after accepting the job as St. Joseph city manager, Patt Lilly was asked if he considered it a “move up” from his job in Bellaire, Texas.

“Yes, I would say St. Joseph is north of Houston,” Lilly told a News-Press reporter.

That was 1990. Since then, St. Joseph has hired three other city managers: Stet Schanze, Vince Capell and Bruce Woody.

This City Council gets a chance to add another name to that list, following Woody’s decision to take a job with a public utility in Florida. This next hire will rank as one of the most important decisions in this council’s term. The new city manager will oversee nearly 700 employees and a $178 million budget. The right person can shape critical issues like riverfront development and — who knows? — even bridge divisions on the council.

Hope springs eternal.

We support the City Council’s move to seek an outside firm to help find good candidates for this important position. As this process unfolds, the council and mayor should keep an open mind and resist a temptation to let factionalism and parochialism play into a final decision.

That means coming up with a broad set of goals and criteria for this position. The fear is that those who didn’t like Woody will view the opening as an opportunity to select “their person” or someone who shares a particular agenda. It should be the city’s manager, with support from the full council.

Regarding parochialism, it’s worth noting that Lilly is the last manager who was brought in from outside of St. Joseph. Schanze, Capell and Woody were promoted from within City Hall, but it’s now harder for an inside candidate to emerge because the city no longer employs an assistant city manager. (Capell had a background in the city’s finance department, and Woody came up through public works.)

Yes, hiring an outsider can blow up in your face. But for every Fred Czerwonka or Alberto Meloni, there’s a Lowell Kruse, who led a transformation of the local hospital system, or a Lilly, who’s still here after 30 years and now oversees the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce. Maybe it’s too soon to judge the impact of Superintendent Dr. Doug Van Zyl and Missouri Western State University President Matt Wilson, but it’s fair to say that there’s little chance of either organization sliding into stagnation or aversion to risk. That counts for something.

If someone from City Hall applies for the open manager job, then certainly it’s the council’s responsibility to give that person a shot. It’s not the council’s job to buy into the sentiment that St. Joseph doesn’t need outsiders or people with new ideas.

Look around. Is this paradise on earth?