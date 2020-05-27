That looked like quite a party over the holiday weekend at Lake of the Ozarks. Footage showed revelers packed at pools and outdoor bars, sometimes shoulder-to-shoulder without masks.

Officials in St. Louis County, where some of the party crowd presumably live and work, called it an “international example of bad judgement.” Health authorities in Kansas City called for those who participated to go into self-quarantine.

Lest you get the impression that this is just an example of Missourians acting like Missourians, remember that similar scenes played out across the country in Texas, Florida, North Carolina, Maryland and California. The traditional start of summer seemed to pop a cork for a segment of the population that grew tired and frustrated with weeks of coronavirus restrictions.

Lockdown fatigue is justified, even if the response at Lake of the Ozarks was not. At some point, people start to take matters into their own hands, believing that “flattening the curve” and “when will it end?” are completely different propositions. Which, then, is it?

If the goal is to flatten the curve — to keep emergency rooms from overload — then inpatient hospital data suggests that an easing of restrictions is merited, at least in these parts. If the goal is to ride out the virus and fend off a second wave at some undefined future date, then that becomes another matter in terms of time and commitment.

The Lake of the Ozarks shenanigans show how it becomes necessary to live with the virus for an extended period, possibly until a vaccine is developed. That means doing something other than what the party crowd was doing, which was to act like the virus never happened. But it also means something other than remaining at home indefinitely, with a tremendous loss of economic activity, revenue for essential services and educational opportunities.

We’re not condoning this behavior at Lake of the Ozarks, which appeared to place personal enjoyment over public welfare. But moving past the optics, perhaps now is the time for policymakers at the local, state and federal level to get away from two- and three-week increments and provide more specific guidance on what society will look like if we are to coexist with COVID-19.

If we’re in this for the long haul, then let’s be clear what that means in terms of masks, social distancing, personal responsibility and government enforcement.

Personal responsibility will be essential if people want to get back to some form of normal. If the situation at Lake of the Ozarks showed anything, it was that it’s unrealistic to ask police or municipal authorities to enforce every requirement.

No one wants to become a YouTube star.