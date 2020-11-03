This editorial is written as election results trickle in and the nation awaits the outcome of a divisive battle for the White House.

With feelings running this high, the outcome is bound to do more than disappoint. Opponents depict Joe Biden and Donald Trump in ways that make the other candidate, the one that you don’t support, sound like a buffoon, a demon or something in between.

Maybe there’s no changing that perception, especially in the days immediately following the general election and its aftermath. A feeling of elation or deflation is completely understandable.

But as this rancorous campaign season comes — hopefully — to a close, it’s worth contemplating not the candidate you despised but your fellow Americans who supported him.

Statistically, it’s very likely that the person next to you on the assembly line, the office cubicle or the checkout line may have voted for the demon or the buffoon. In the days ahead, does this person go on being your friend, neighbor or trusted co-worker, despite political differences?

He or she should.

In 2016, 21,320 Buchanan County residents voted for Trump. What if that number is similar this year? Say what you want about Trump, hate him if you must, but we refuse to believe that up to 20,000 of your fellow citizens are racists, fascists or some kind of reactionary, unscientific mob.

Four years ago, Hillary Clinton captured 12,013 votes in Buchanan County. This year, Joe Biden may be able to claim a few more votes in our county. That same reality must be acknowledged about those who supported these Democratic candidates at the top of the ticket. They are not snowflakes or socialists wanting to control every aspect of your life, from face coverings to how much gas you put in your car.

They are Americans with vastly different views of what this country needs and what makes a leader effective and compelling. You will never change your neighbor’s mind about why Trump is abhorrent or Biden is a dunce, but you must be willing to change your mind about the person who supported the other candidate.

Much has been written about “civil war” in recent months. So great are the nation’s differences that right now, it doesn’t sound as exaggerated as it should.

It was President Abraham Lincoln who said this in his second inaugural address that the two sides in America’s conflict “read the same Bible, and pray to the same God.” That sense of shared values should still exist today.

Biden supporters and Trump supporters, you are not that different from each other. You both love your families, love your countries and need to work and live side by side.

It is time to accept that reality.