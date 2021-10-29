Social media threats that unnerved parents, students and staff should be seen as a wake-up call for anyone who wants to ensure that schools are a safe place to learn.
There’s a lot the public doesn’t know and may never know about a case that’s likely to move through the juvenile court system. What’s certain is this: Images of parents lined up outside public high schools weren’t exactly a ringing endorsement of confidence from adults and students. Given the uncertainty, who could blame them for taking steps to pick up students in the middle of the school day?
The whole situation illustrates the power of social media, not to connect and inform but to frighten and intimidate. What happened could be considered a form of domestic terrorism, not a harmless prank, and we agree with Doug Van Zyl’s public statement that those involved should face the stiffest possible punishment for their actions.
Certainly what happened on Oct. 22 should be exhibit A in response to anyone who ever proposes removing resource officers from schools. It’s a miserable idea even on a quiet day.
It wasn’t a quiet day. The police deserve much praise for their response to these threats, for providing a security presence at the schools and for an investigation that quickly resulted in three arrests. They did something else that was extremely helpful. They came to the phone and appeared on camera to provide accurate information on what was happening and, more importantly, to dispel rumors that were sowing confusion and panic.
At last Monday’s St. Joseph Board of Education meeting, administrators and board members heaped much praise upon school officials for their response to this chaotic and deeply troubling situation. There’s no doubt that this was trial by fire. Principals, teachers and those who answer the phones handled an evolving and difficult situation in an impressive fashion.
But as these events fade into the rearview mirror, administrators and board members might want to pause their victory lap and look at this as an opportunity for self-evaluation. It would be a good chance to look at what went right and what went wrong in both handling the immediate situation and in keeping students, parents and the public informed as it happened.
At the very least, it would have been a good idea to get out in front of acknowledging or providing information on a threat that a typical student was able to share easily on a mobile phone. In fact, some parents told us that students knew about certain threats the day before they became widely known on Oct. 22.
We’re thankful no one was harmed and we’re realistic enough to know that you can never plan perfectly for the next scenario of this type. But we think that the discussion should begin.
