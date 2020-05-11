The United States experienced 14 recessions since 1930, including two separate contractions known collectively as the Great Depression.

The most recent one, following the collapse of the housing market in 2008-2009, is sometimes referred to as the Great Recession. None of it ever really seems great at the time.

The specter of the Great Depression loomed over last week’s U.S. Labor Department report that showed unemployment spiking to 14% nationwide. In terms of percentage, this was the worst showing since unemployment reached 25% in the 1930s.

This April report was brutal and unsurprising, but markets didn’t panic because of the 20 million jobs that disappeared, 18 million were considered temporary.

This raises the question of what happens next. The first contraction in the 1930s lasted 43 months and was followed by a second one later in the decade. The Great Recession officially ended in 2009, but early in President Barack Obama’s second term unemployment lingered at 8% and many complained about the slow and sluggish recovery.

It’s a cautionary tale as the nation enters a new downturn, one caused by the unprecedented and abrupt collapse in economic activity. Will the gears of the economy start right up?

That was an aspect of the hopeful market reaction on Friday, but history tells another story. Certainly, it’s easy to imagine a partisan and dysfunctional Washington fumbling the response.

The ultimate goal has to be renewing economic activity, getting Americans back to work and keeping the job losses from becoming permanent. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, is right to propose a payroll tax rebate and other incentives for businesses to rehire workers.

Short term, it becomes necessary to consider the basics that people need to survive at a time when more than 20 million Americans are counted as unemployed. It’s time to view a program like food stamps — also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — as an automatic stabilizer that boosts households in times of economic stress but becomes more restrictive during periods of growth and expansion.

This means policymakers should consider waiving strict work rule requirements for food stamp benefits until unemployment returns to a lower level. It will be an issue to watch closely in Missouri when state and local unemployment numbers come out later this month.

We still believe that tying food stamps to work is a reasonable request at a time when the economy is growing and jobs are abundant. For now, Congress would be wise to avoid a battle over this issue to focus on a what the public really needs in order to get back to work: an injection of both fiscal stimulus and public confidence that the virus is under control.