Few of us enjoy taking tests. If you’re the parent of a student who feels otherwise, congratulations. You’ve got yourself a special kid.
Most of us roll up our sleeves and try to get through it. But there’s a reason for all this trouble. The results can give a picture of what a student knows and how he or she is progressing.
At its best, a test can offer objectivity. With the ACT, this can be a more equitable route to college admissions than connections or legacy. At worst, test results may highlight the inequality of opportunity and produce data that is difficult to decipher.
It was difficult to know what to make of the results from the St. Joseph School District’s state achievement tests, though it was hard to get excited about them.
The district’s official release noted improvements in fifth-grade science and fourth- and seventh-grade English. But the results for 2021 also showed a decline in the percentage of SJSD students scoring proficient and advanced in third-through-eighth-grade English and math, compared to the pre-pandemic year of 2019. End-of-course algebra I scores were down 11%.
Superintendent Dr. Doug Van Zyl said that “making an apple-to-apple comparison of this year’s data to previous years is not an appropriate use of this data.”
But isn’t that one of the main reasons you take a test like this? Aren’t we preparing these students for a lifetime of comparisons, with themselves or their co-workers, during their adult lives?
School administrators across the board, and not just Van Zyl in St. Joseph, are never going to be fans of a simple score for a particular school or district. They understand what these results show and don’t show regarding school performance and potential.
With St. Joseph, as much as anything else, the results demonstrate that students learn better when they are in the classroom, in front of a teacher. That didn’t happen enough during the pandemic.
This is an important consideration, but it doesn’t change the reality that parents and communities deserve an accessible and easy-to-digest report on how schools are performing and educating students. If this isn’t it, then change the test. If it is, then deal with the results, even if they’re not always flattering.
At least now there’s something to talk about other than masks and critical race theory.
Based on the prefiling of bills, state lawmakers should anticipate burning plenty of hours next year talking about whether schools in Missouri should enforce mask requirements and how these schools address the heated issue of race in American history and its current institutions. It’s worth a discussion, but wouldn’t it be a better idea to devote some time to looking at how students are doing in core subjects of math, English and science?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.