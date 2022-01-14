A spokesman for the Missouri State Teachers Association says “education is one of those things where numbers don’t always tell the full story.”
Tell that to your boss when you don’t hit sales quotas or production goals. Tell it to your teacher or school principal when you’ve had a certain number of absences. Tell it to the banker who wants to see your credit score or paystubs before approving a consumer loan.
Numbers matter a whole lot. We just don’t always like what they have to say.
Most likely, any kind of measurement is going to leave someone feeling wounded, in business, education and life in general. Various scorings and rankings mean someone is on top — and someone is not. Otherwise, it’s not really a score at all.
School officials may have been wounded after viewing the latest Missouri Assessment Program scores. It’s not much fun to release test results when the numbers don’t put you in a very good light.
Some teachers believe it was a mistake to test at all in the pandemic-disrupted year of 2020-21. We appreciate the challenge but believe testing was still worth the effort. Even if the results weren’t all they could be, they at least burst the bubble of online education and created a strong incentive to get students back in the classroom. Otherwise, they will continue to fall behind.
Besides, as a wise coach once said, if you wait until you feel good to get something done, then you’ll never get anything done.
But teachers and their unions are on stronger ground in arguing for more local control or autonomy in developing tests. For those of us who are not in front of the classroom all day, some humility is merited.
Most of us do not know the best way to assess students, nor do we believe that state officials have crafted the only way to do so. Those who are on the front lines of our children’s education have plenty to offer in making recommendations or devising tests that do what they’re supposed to do: give a picture of student achievement and school performance relative to their peers or other institutions.
It’s completely appropriate to give teachers more of a voice in how students are tested. It would be important, however, to not let local control become an excuse for not testing at all, or creating tests that cannot serve as any basis for comparison. As cruel as it can be, students, parents and the community at large deserve some sort of number at the end of the day that indicates how their schools and students are performing.
It can be cruel, but that’s the world we live in. Let’s trust teachers, but let’s accept what the numbers have to say.
