Extreme procrastinators can thank the people of Washington, D.C., for getting an extra three days to file tax returns with the IRS.
Government offices in the nation’s capital were closed on April 15, the traditional deadline for taxes. The District of Columbia observes Emancipation Day on that same date, so the deadline was moved to the following Monday. If you haven’t started on your taxes, get going because there will be no second extension after April 18.
If you send your taxes grudgingly, you have Washington politicians to thank for a less-than-charitable outlook.
A monthly treasury statement shows that the federal government collected a record $2.1 trillion in total taxes in the six months from October through March. It marked the first time tax collections had exceeded $1 trillion for the first half of the federal government’s fiscal year. Of all this revenue, more than $1.1 trillion came from individual income taxes.
In Buchanan County, many of those taxpayers are individuals or families of modest means. IRS data from 2020 shows that the largest percentage of Buchanan County tax returns — 27% of nearly 40,000 returns filed during that tax season — came from individuals with reportable incomes of $25,000 to $50,000. Next highest, at 21%, were the returns from those making $10,000 to $25,000. Only 11% of returns were from taxpayers who made more than $100,000.
Those ratios roughly align with the state and national breakdown of who pays taxes, although the nation has about 19% of its returns coming from those making $100,000 or more.
Regardless of the tax bracket, there’s a common grievance among those who send their hard-earned money to Uncle Sam. Even with all those zeroes in its revenue ledger, the federal government still spent way more than it collected. The U.S. government spent $2.7 trillion during the first half of the fiscal year, leaving a deficit of roughly $688,267,000,000.
You could make an argument that a good portion of this revenue goes to programs that Americans support. Of the $2.1 trillion, the Department of Health and Human Services receives the largest allotment at $783 billion, followed by the Social Security Administration at $622 billion and then the Department of Defense/military at $358 billion. Remember, those are six-month figures.
Also remember that without controlling this deficit spending, future taxpayers will be paying more to service interest on the debt and less for programs that they like.
More than ever, this year’s tax season illustrates that our federal government does not have a revenue problem. It has a spending problem.
It’s our grandkids who will be left with the bill.
