Journalists aren’t very good at statistics. We’ll let you in on that little secret right away.

So when the the Missouri Department of Labor issued its weekly report of initial claims for unemployment benefits, the numbers seemed unbelievable. First-time claims went from 3,976 to 42,207 in just one week. That’s a 960% increase, right?

Luckily, the editorial writer’s brother-in-law is a Ph.D. candidate in computational science and statistics, so the decision was made to call in a favor. Yes, the math whiz says, that’s actually 961%.

The coronavirus pandemic presents an unparalleled modern health challenge that borders on catastrophic in many parts of the world. “Flatten the curve” has moved from an academic term to cliché, but there’s no doubt that it’s morally imperative to delay the peak impact so that hospitals don’t become overwhelmed and patients can get good care.

But some are questioning whether the medicine is worse than the cure. In a short period, cities and states across the country lurched into an across-the-board economic shutdown that imperils the future of small businesses and anyone who earns a paycheck. St. Joseph, with its 10-day shelter-in-place order, is no different.

It might be impossible to simply “restart” the economy on April 12. At the same time, those who suggest a reappraisal shouldn’t be cast aside as greedy ogres who are unconcerned with the suffering of others. Poverty and health outcomes are connected, so a severe economic downturn will hit the poorest members of society the hardest.

Thomas Friedman is an author, New York Times columnist and past speaker at Missouri Western State University’s Convocation on Critical Issues. He cautions against an emerging “groupthink” orthodoxy that endorses only one solution: a horizontal, across-the-board shutdown.

Friedman notes that public health experts at the Yale-Griffin Prevention Research Center advocate something different: a targeted approach that focuses on the elderly and vulnerable populations that are most likely to experience severe complications from COVID-19. This “vertical interdiction” involves a two-week, widespread isolation strategy for all, followed by a more surgical approach that attempts to sequester the vulnerable and infected while loosening broader restrictions on commerce and movement.

This concept works best with widespread testing, monitoring and wearing of face masks in public, something South Korea utilized to keep its total deaths under 150 out of nearly 10,000 confirmed cases.

As testing ramps up and a clearer picture emerges at the local level, officials in St. Joseph should consider an approach that aggressively counters the virus in a more sustainable way, something close to vertical interdiction.