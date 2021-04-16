A frequent remark during the St. Joseph School District bond campaign was that buildings don’t teach students. Teachers do.

There’s some logic in that, but if buildings aren’t the most essential element to an education, couldn’t the same be said of school mascots? Whether your school is known as the Lions, Tigers or Bears should be viewed as irrelevant, a matter of school or community pride but not something that impacts student achievement.

It’s a non-issue, just a name, unless that school mascot happens to have a Native American connotation. Then, a school board and community can get pulled into a divisive and emotional debate over the appropriateness of a Native American-themed team name. Two districts in our area, USD 409 in Atchison, Kansas, and Savannah R-III, recently experienced this.

For Atchison, it was the second time since 2018 that the community considered whether to keep the team names of Redman and Braves. Savannah was considering the future of its alliterative Savages mascot, following a social media campaign seeking a change.

It is impossible to make everyone happy, although Savannah tried with a vote to keep the Savages name but drop the Native American logo and imagery. Atchison’s board voted unanimously to drop the Redmen and Braves names, a reversal from an earlier decision.

“The time has come to care and listen to other cultures different from our own,” said Sean Crittendon, a board member in Atchison. In Savannah, school board president Stancy Bond called the decision a compromise and acknowledged that it won’t please everyone.

That much is certain. But those who criticize Atchison for political correctness or Savannah for going too far or not far enough should appreciate that at least these were decisions made at the local level from elected leaders who are accountable the public.

Disagree if you like, but school officials in both communities took ample time to consider the viewpoints of multiple stakeholders, to consider the costs and to make a decision in a transparent manner.

This seems preferable to a change that’s imposed by an unelected bureaucrat, an outside interest group or the tsk-tsk of a big city media outlet. In both Atchison and Savannah, it was considered and handled locally, as it should be.