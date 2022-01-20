If you’re the governor giving the State of the State address, it’s basically your chance to be the cool uncle for 6 million Missourians.
The cool uncle is the guy kids love because he brings fast food and the latest video games. The parents are the ones stuck saying, “Sorry, money doesn’t grow on trees.”
Gov. Mike Parson had plenty to offer during Wednesday’s speech. The governor walked into the House chamber knowing that the state enters the new fiscal year with $3 billion in surplus general revenue and billions more in federal aid, allowing for a budget proposal that would make a blue-state governor proud.
The $46.7 billion operating budget represents a 36% increase from what the governor proposed last year. Many of his spending priorities will hit a receptive audience, especially among teachers stressed from the coronavirus and parents who are scrambling to find child care amid COVID-related school closings.
Parson is asking the legislature to approve $722 million to support child care centers and $22 million for matching grants to raise teacher salaries to a minimum of $38,000 a year. (In the St. Joseph School District, the pay schedule for teachers starts at $36,700).
In addition, the governor wants $51 million in core funding for higher education and nearly $470 million in capital improvements at the state’s two- and four-year colleges and universities.
Those in rural areas will note $400 million for broadband investment and $100 million for low-volume rural routes. He’s calling for more than $200 million to bring base pay for state workers to $15 an hour.
Some of this is possible due to a state economy that performed better than the national average during the pandemic. Parson can take credit for his administration’s reluctance to engage in longer-term statewide shutdowns that curtail business activity.
“While there will always be endless critics to tell us how we could have done it better, the facts are we were the ones in the arena,” Parson said.
The state budget also benefits from a generous allocation of federal funding, much of it coronavirus relief and money for Medicaid expansion that many Republicans opposed. At $23 billion, federal funds make up about half of the operating budget.
The question for lawmakers who have to approve the budget is how long do the good times last? The state projects 2.1% revenue growth, but that’s subject to continued economic recovery.
It wasn’t exactly a cool uncle line item, but the governor was wise to include $281 million for a cash reserve fund in case revenues fall. Even in Washington, money doesn’t grow on trees. At some point, perhaps, federal relief funds dry up.
