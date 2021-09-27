“If the history of medicine is told through the stories of doctors, it is because their contributions stand in place of the more substantive heroism of their patients.”
— Siddhartha Mukherjee,
“The Emperor of All Maladies: A Biography of Cancer.”
Health care is something that touches every single one of us. Who doesn’t strive to live a healthy life and to see their loved ones do the same? To this end, a lot of people have a story to tell: the highs and lows, the patients and families and the doctors and nurses.
Oftentimes, these stories are not told. The struggles and triumphs are hidden behind the veil of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, the 1996 law written to protect the disclosure of confidential patient information. At the time, with data becoming increasingly digitized and easily sharable, there was a widespread call to protect the privacy of patients.
That need still exists, but it seems that HIPAA has brought more than patient protection. It has erected an invisible wall between health providers and the public that they serve with great skill and compassion. HIPAA is, if not abused, at least a convenient excuse to say as little as possible.
On a national level, some of the most common HIPAA violations involve a health entity’s failure to allow patients copies of their own medical records or to overcharge for copies, according to HIPAAjournal.com. (Snooping on the health care records of family, friends, neighbors, co-workers and celebrities is one of the most common HIPAA violations committed by employees, according to the journal).
Much is gained in protecting patient privacy, but something is missed in the way that a hospital can become a faceless institution in the public’s mind. In a PR sense, this becomes a self-inflicted wound because people may express dislike for a hospital as an entity, but they love their nurses and doctors.
This is why, when someone pierces through the institutional barrier, these stories strike such a chord. Mukherjee’s novel won a Pulitzer Prize for its profoundly human portrait of patients, doctors and researchers battling cancer through the ages.
Dr. Mark Laney, CEO of Mosaic Life Care, makes a similar contribution with his new book, “A Balloon Into The Sky: 40 Days to COVID-19 Healing.” It provides testimonials from staff and patients facing the hardship and stress of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is not nosiness that creates a desire to hear and read these stories. There exists in all of us a deeply held, almost innate sense that we share the same ultimate fate as strangers fighting for life inside the imposing walls of a hospital. Their struggle inevitably becomes our struggle.
