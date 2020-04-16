Every year, the Missouri legislature passes a supplemental spending bill to cover state expenses at the tail end of the budget cycle, before the next fiscal year begins July 1.

Early in March, the House was looking to spend $413 million. Then came the coronavirus, with lawmakers eventually returning to the capital to pass a $6.2 billion supplementary budget. About $5.6 billion comes from the federal government, much of it from the coronavirus stimulus bill, although state Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer points out that presently available money is probably closer to $2.3 billion when considering nuances like future funding authority granted to the governor.

Either way, it’s an eye-opening appropriation that shows just how much the health crisis and the economic shock waves have rocketed to the top of the political agenda.

The budget contains $300 million for the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, $200 million for the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, $90 million for nursing home reimbursement, $33 million to support hospitals and $20 million for child care facilities.

Total spending authority for schools and meals for children is $1.8 billion, with another $1 billion to support local governments.

Action on the supplemental budget comes at a time when Missouri projects a $500 million budget shortfall and 2,100 U.S. cities are expecting a similar impact from lost wages and reduced tax collections. St. Joseph, planning for $1.8 million in lost revenue, might not open public pools this summer. (We wonder if maintenance costs made pool openings unlikely even without a pandemic.)

A critical need exists for this funding. A 147-4 vote in the House and a 28-1 vote in the Senate illustrates that lawmakers in Missouri have a capacity to avoid partisanship when their backs are against the wall, a refreshing anecdote to this charged political environment.

The vote also shows that’s it’s always easier to spend someone else’s money, especially when that someone has the federal government’s capacity to deficit spend.

Deficits, though, are an important issue for another day. We believe Missouri’s legislature did its job last week in passing this important funding measure for our local governments, schools, hospitals and services.

We also suggest there’s more to be done. Just look at 339,000 in Missouri unemployment claims filed in the last month, since the social distancing and stay-at-home orders curtailed business activity.

The harder task for the legislature, governor and other state policymakers is figuring out a way to get Missouri back to work. That should be the next priority.