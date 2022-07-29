This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Downtown placeholder

Downtown St. Joseph might be welcoming a new Children’s Discovery Center.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

After months of discussion and planning, the city council approved funding for the Children’s Discovery Center in Downtown St. Joseph.

With $2.5 million used for the center and another $1.5 million for revitalization efforts of the adjacent area, the council is making good on its promise not only for the center but for the bigger-picture effort of the ongoing revitalization of Downtown.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.