After months of discussion and planning, the city council approved funding for the Children’s Discovery Center in Downtown St. Joseph.
With $2.5 million used for the center and another $1.5 million for revitalization efforts of the adjacent area, the council is making good on its promise not only for the center but for the bigger-picture effort of the ongoing revitalization of Downtown.
Even the hefty sum of $4 million won’t solve all of the revitalization issues. However, putting our proverbial money where our mouth is as a city is definitely a step in the right direction.
Instead of adding another abandoned or torn-down site to the Downtown landscape, the city is focusing on revitalizing a building in need while also meeting a big need in St. Joseph: the need for children and their parents to have a meaningful place in the heart of the city.
As one member of the Mosaic Life Care Foundation stated, “Young families are shopping for a place to live.” Efforts in revitalization, accompanied by the addition of the Discovery Center, provide a reason to choose St. Joseph. It is a literal investment in the future because it can alter the demographics of the city — something citizens and leaders have said is long overdue.
Buchanan County also is expected to consider American Rescue Plan Act money for the Discovery Center project, recognizing that the center and Downtown revitalization in St. Joseph can have a ripple effect throughout the area.
In addition to attracting permanent families to the city, this facility could be a boon for tourism. This includes the potential of having families from Kansas City and beyond make a trek to St. Joseph for a day of fun, instead of the other way around.
The community heard many reasons not to support this project: because the name Mosaic is involved, because there might be other viable sites, because the center might impact other museums. (What if people travel to the Discovery Center and then visit another museum?)
These are outweighed by the opportunity to invest considerable money in developing Downtown and making St. Joseph more attractive to young families. Rejection would have represented a missed opportunity.
Many have said this is just one step among many needed for St. Joseph. All big journeys start with a small step, and this small step is one that will pay big dividends in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.