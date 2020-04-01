After Missouri’s prolonged attempt to hold back the tide on prescription drug monitoring, it’s no surprise to see our state emerge an outlier on a broad shelter-in-place order.

Missouri isn’t alone. As of Tuesday, 18 states still did not have full stay-at-home orders. Utah has no order but tells its residents to “stay home as much as possible,” and Georgia orders its “medically fragile” to stay in place. Pennsylvania closed nonessential businesses but stopped short of a full-stay-at-home order. Florida issued a full stay-at-home order Wednesday.

The latest estimates suggest that 80% of the country is covered by various state or local stay-at-home orders, according to an analysis from Business Insider. This includes Missouri, where some form of stay-at-home order was enacted for Kansas City, St. Louis, St. Joseph, Springfield, Columbia and Jefferson City. Joplin resisted, prompting a local petition in favor of an order, while Caruthersville established a 7 p.m. curfew.

In Missouri, it’s a confusing mishmash, one that provides ammunition to those who want more of a one-size-fits all approach. We suggest that a statewide order remains unnecessary if the larger urban areas are already covered and 75 counties, mostly in rural areas, are only reporting one or two cases. All counties are covered in the statewide social distancing order that prohibits gatherings of 10 people or more.

Still, much is made of Missouri’s seven-day growth rate in COVID-19 cases ranking seventh in the country, but on a per-capita basis our state comes in at 35th in the nation. That’s slightly lower than where it should be, based on population. Numbers are difficult to compare, both statewide and across the country, because testing is so uneven.

Shelter in place works, but it’s not the only way to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Other nations, primarily developed Asian economies outside of China, reduced the spread without a complete national shutdown. The South Korean model involved widespread testing, quarantines for the at-risk population, monitoring of movements and almost obsessive wearing of face masks in public.

In reality, all states need a combination of action like this. More than anything, they need compliance.

A widespread stay-at-home order is only effective if people follow it or it’s enforced. The website Unacast somehow aggregates mobile phone tracking to rank a state’s social distancing compliance.

Take it for what it is, but Missouri, without a statewide social distancing order, gets a D. So does Kansas, which has a stay-at-home order in place.

Whether you live in a small town or a big city, stay home if possible. You don’t need an order to do that.